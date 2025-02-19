Octavia Spencer Offers Special 'Bake Sale' for DOGE Workers

Octavia Spencer wants to reward workers for the Trump administration's so-called Department of Government Efficiency organization with a bake sale—with her wares containing a very "special ingredient" that will be familiar to fans of her movie The Help. Per the Hollywood Reporter , the Oscar-winning actor posted her idea on Instagram on Tuesday, noting a "bake sale for Washington to ALL DOGE employees and supporters." The 54-year-old added that she needed "good vanilla from MEXICO" (a line from the movie) and "some CANADIAN maple syrup" for her "limited edition" pies.

However, Spencer wrote that she also needed "lots of donations for the 'special ingredient,'" posting a picture of herself from the 2011 movie holding a pie outside of someone's front door. Fans of The Help will recognize that scene as the one in which Spencer's character, Minny Jackson, bakes a revenge pie with poop in it for her racist boss, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, after being unfairly fired.

The Wrap notes that some big names showed up in the comments with offers to help Spencer in her DOGE-centered quest. "Happy to drop a contribution," Little House on the Prairie actor Melissa Gilbert wrote. "Lmaooooooooooo," actor Taraji P. Henson giggled. Spencer also posed a "food for thought" question at the end of her post: "Who would you send a pie to?" (More Octavia Spencer stories.)