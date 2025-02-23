Wildfires Force a Rethinking of What a 'Home' Looks Like

Lots of homeowners and developers are scrambling to rebuild as fast as possible after the catastrophic California wildfires. But the Los Angeles Times reports on an uptick in interest in a fundamentally different kind of dwelling—relatively simple fire-resistant structures built in a style known as SuperAdobe.

The nonprofit CalEarth in Hesperia, California, has championed the style, which has been endorsed by NASA and international organizations because of its ability to withstand natural disasters such as fires and earthquakes. They've been put up in more than 60 nations around the world, though they are rare in the US. The gist of the story, however, is that sentiment appears to be shifting, as exhausted homeowners fear entering a cycle of rebuild-fire-rebuild-fire. In fact, one Palisades resident has launched a Change.org petition demanding that Los Angeles adopt "fire resistant, natural building technologies."

A takeaway quote from Altadena resident Elliott Hotsetter, who lost his home in the Eaton fire: