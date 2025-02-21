All Migrants Moved Out of Guantanamo

The Trump administration has apparently emptied Guantanamo Bay of migrants, weeks after President Trump issued an order for a detention facility at the base to be expanded to hold up to 30,000 people. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said Thursday that 177 migrants had been transferred to Venezuelan custody and another had been returned to a facility in the US, the New York Times reports. Earlier Thursday, officials responding to a lawsuit from rights groups including the ACLU said 178 migrants, all Venezuelans, were at the base.