Lead Singer of Kansas Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The lead singer of the prog rock band Kansas says he has cancer. "For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer," Ronnie Platt wrote on Facebook last Saturday, per Billboard . "But before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It's contained to my thyroid." In other words, per Platt: "I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle."

Per the Mayo Clinic, the thyroid churns out hormones that keep heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, and weight in check. Thyroid cancer "might not cause any symptoms at first. But as it grows, it can cause signs and symptoms, such as swelling in your neck, voice changes, and difficulty swallowing." Platt, who took over as the band's lead singer after original frontman Steve Walsh stepped away in 2014, is heading into his treatment plan with optimism. "I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!!" Platt wrote on Facebook. "As it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon!" Then, in a subtle nod to Kansas fans: "So everyone please CARRY ON!" (More thyroid cancer stories.)