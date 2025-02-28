Talks on Phase 2 of Gaza Ceasefire Begin

Israel refuses to withdraw from strategic corridor
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 28, 2025 4:32 AM CST
Israelis take part in protest demanding the continuation of the war against Hamas and the resettlement of the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.   (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire began Thursday, Egypt said, averting a collapse ahead of Saturday's expiration of the agreement's first phase. Officials from Israel, Qatar, and the United States started "intensive discussions" on the ceasefire's second phase in Cairo, Egypt's state information service said. "The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region," its statement said.

  • Phase 2 talks are meant to negotiate an end to the war, including the return of all remaining hostages in Gaza who are alive, and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the territory, the AP reports.

  • The return of the remaining deceased hostages would happen in Phase 3. According to Israel, there are 59 remaining hostages—24 of whom are still believed to be alive.
  • It will be difficult to reconcile a deal with the war objectives of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has called for dismantling Hamas' governing and military capabilities. After suffering heavy losses in the war, Hamas has nonetheless emerged intact during the ceasefire, and the group says it will not give up its weapons.
  • Hours before talks began, an Israeli official said the country would not withdraw from a strategic corridor in the Gaza Strip as called for under the ceasefire, a refusal that could severely complicate negotiations with Hamas and key mediator Egypt at a sensitive moment for the fragile truce.

  • An Israeli official said the army needed to remain in the Philadelphi corridor, on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt, to prevent weapons smuggling. Hamas said any Israeli attempt to maintain a buffer zone in the corridor would be a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.
  • Israel was supposed to begin withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor on Saturday, the last day of the first phase, and complete it within eight days.
  • Early Thursday, Hamas released the remains of four hostages in exchange for over 600 Palestinian prisoners, the last planned swap of the ceasefire's first phase.
