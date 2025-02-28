Pope Francis Has a Setback

The Vatican said that Pope Francis was responding well to treatment after a bronchial spasm on Friday afternoon, a scare that caused him to inhale vomit. The pope did not need to be intubated during the crisis, the New York Times reports, but is now wearing a mask to help him breathe. He had undergone respiratory physiotherapy and prayed in the Rome hospital's chapel in the morning, after a peaceful night's sleep, per NBC News. Francis, 88, was conscious and alert during the spasm, the Vatican said.