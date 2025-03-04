Rower's Trans-Pacific Feat Is Sunk, Just Days From End

Since October, when he launched off the shores of California, Aurimas Mockus has been rowing for up to 12 hours a day in his solo quest to cross the Pacific and reach Australia without stopping. Now, that 7,500-mile mission has come to an end, with a frustrating finish for Mockus: The AP reports that the 44-year-old Lithuanian adventurer was rescued Monday in the Coral Sea after being stranded for three days by a tropical cyclone—and just days before making it from San Diego to his destination of Brisbane.

According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which coordinated the rescue (see video here), Mockus had set off an emergency beacon on Friday after finding himself in the middle of stormy seas and high winds from Tropical Cyclone Alfred. The HMAS Choules, a Royal Australian Navy warship, pulled Mockus aboard about 460 miles east of the Queensland city of Mackay on Monday, at which point he underwent a medical assessment, per Vice Adm. Justin Jones. "Because of highly unfavorable sea conditions, Mr. Mockus' boat could not be recovered except for two oars and some personal items," the AMSA says in a statement.

Mockus, who regularly posted updates about his journey on Instagram, was trying to become part of an elite group, per the BBC. Brits Peter Bird and John Beeden have made the same Cali-to-Down-Under trip without stopping, in 1983 and 2015, respectively. Meanwhile, in 2023, Michelle Lee became the first woman to complete this feat, though she set off from the coast of Mexico. The ASMA says there's at least one lesson to be learned from Mockus' trials. "This successful outcome highlights the importance of carrying an emergency beacon at all times, as this led to a prompt response to this emergency," the authority said in a Sunday Facebook post. (More rescue stories.)