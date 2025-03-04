Democrats May Bring Eggs to Trump Address

Democrats will look to turn the spotlight away from President Trump as he gives the first speech of his second term to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, but will it be with noisemakers, eggs, coordinated outfits, or a staged walkout? Democrats are reportedly divided on how they should protest the actions of the Trump administration, including widespread job cuts and funding freezes. Some are considering bringing hand-clappers and other noisemakers, anti-Trump and anti-DOGE signs, and eggs or empty egg cartons to highlight inflation, Axios reports, though it adds Democrats were discouraged from using props during closed-door meetings on Monday night.

During Trump's last State of the Union, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi famously ripped up his speech right behind him. But Democrats are likely to "take a less pugilistic stance" this time around, per Politico. "Just let him stew in his own juice," Pelosi herself tells the Washington Post. Though polling suggests three in four Democratic voters believe the caucus needs to do more to oppose Trump, Democratic leaders want lawmakers to keep protests civil and present a united front that won't overshadow their efforts to portray Trump's actions as hurting people and failing to lower costs, per CNN and Fox News.

With her official rebuttal, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will "communicate that Democrats are fighting to lower the cost of living and protect Social Security and Medicaid while Republicans cut taxes for their billionaire donors and Elon Musk," says House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries. But that's not enough for some. Sen. Chris Murphy is among Democrats planning to boycott Trump's speech. "Every Democrat needs to make up their own mind," but the goal should be to "fight," he tells CNN. Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus will do that through their choice of clothing, Politico reports, and female members of the Congressional Black Caucus may do the same, per Axios. The outlet adds a walkout could come in response to Trump criticizing transgender children.