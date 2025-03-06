Politics / tariffs Trump Talks With Mexican Leader, Suspends Tariffs Canada gets no such reprieve By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 6, 2025 11:12 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 3, 2025. (Pool via AP) As his commerce secretary hinted, President Trump has suspended tariffs on most Mexican goods for a month, reports the Wall Street Journal. The president has not, however, extended the same reprieve to Canada, at least yet. Mexico: "I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement," Trump wrote on social media, referring to a trade pact from his first term, per the New York Times. "This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl." Canada: Trump did not do the same for Canada, but he did make a dig at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he's done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister," Trump wrote. "So much fun to watch!" Market confusion: They have pared losses on the news, but the major indexes remain in the red. The benchmark S&P index was down 1.7% after Trump's announcement about Canada. "You're just having confusion," Keith Lerner of Truist tells CNBC. "That confusion is permeating into the day-to-day swings of the market." (More tariffs stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error