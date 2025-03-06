Trump Talks With Mexican Leader, Suspends Tariffs

As his commerce secretary hinted, President Trump has suspended tariffs on most Mexican goods for a month, reports the Wall Street Journal. The president has not, however, extended the same reprieve to Canada, at least yet.

Mexico: "I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement," Trump wrote on social media, referring to a trade pact from his first term, per the New York Times. "This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl."