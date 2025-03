Americans are typically working shorter days than even a few years ago and ending their workday before 5pm instead of after it. Bloomberg pulls together new stats from the workforce analytics company ActivTrak, while Fortune adds some international perspective. Details:

The average workday ends at 4:39pm, 42 minutes earlier than the quitting time of 5:21pm two years ago.

The average workday now lasts 8 hours and 41 minutes, down from 9 hours and 32 minutes in the first quarter of 2022.