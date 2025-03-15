Monster Storm Kills at Least 16 in US

The threat of violent tornadoes in parts of the US proved deadly as well as destructive as whipping winds moved east into the Mississippi Valley and Deep South on Saturday, with at least 16 people killed and scores of homes decimated. The most fatalities as of Saturday morning were in Missouri, reports the AP, with 10 people killed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also reported that multiple people were injured. The deaths included a man who was killed after a tornado ripped apart his home. "It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field," said Coroner Jim Akers of Butler County. "The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls." Rescuers managed to save a woman in the home, Akers said.