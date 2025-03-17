Bus With Bagpipers Runs Into Tractor-Trailer

Bagpipers returning from a St. Patrick's Day parade were taken to hospitals after their charter bus crashed into a tractor-trailer, per the AP. No serious injuries were reported. The bus had exited westbound Interstate 84 in northeastern Pennsylvania shortly before 6:30pm Sunday when it ran into the tractor-trailer, which had no one inside it, said Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Shaffer, according to WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV. The flatbed truck, hauling steel pipes, was apparently parked when the bus ran into it, per CDLLife, which says the accident happened at a truck stop.