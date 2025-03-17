New Bill: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Is a Mental Illness

"Trump derangement syndrome" is typically a dig lobbed by supporters of President Trump at his critics. But five state GOP lawmakers in Minnesota want to elevate it from an insult to a formal designation of mental illness, reports the Star Tribune. The proposal being put forth on Monday defines TDS as "acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump," according to the bill's language. "Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."