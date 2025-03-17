New Bill: 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Is a Mental Illness

"Trump derangement syndrome" is typically a dig lobbed by supporters of President Trump at his critics. But five state GOP lawmakers in Minnesota want to elevate it from an insult to a formal designation of mental illness, reports the Star Tribune. The proposal being put forth on Monday defines TDS as "acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump," according to the bill's language. "Symptoms may include Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald J. Trump's behavior."
If successful, the measure would codify TDS as a syndrome recognized by the state. However, Fox News reports that it stands little chance of passing in the split legislature, and Democrats were quick to scoff. "This is why Minnesota Republicans have lost every statewide election in recent memory—every time they get an opportunity to try to improve Minnesotans' lives, they instead double down on an agenda that caters to their party's most extreme right-wing activists," says a party statement. (More President Trump stories.)