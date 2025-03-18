Alleged Assault Rocks Remote Antarctic Research Base

An alleged assault at a remote Antarctic research station has left a team of 10 isolated researchers struggling to get along. The team was deposited on the continent in December and expected to stay for a year through the Antarctic winter, when harsh weather makes it difficult to reach the South African-run base, per the Guardian . But after the alleged assault, team members begged to be rescued, reports South Africa's Sunday Times . South Africa's environment ministry said an assault was reported Feb. 27 after allegations of inappropriate behavior. A team member reportedly accused a colleague of physical assault and making a death threat, and called for "immediate action" to be taken. Initial reports of sexual assault were incorrect, per the BBC .

The Sanae IV research base typically hosts a doctor, two mechanics, three engineers, two physicists, and a meteorological technician, who spend most of their time confined inside together. All undergo psychometric evaluation, background and reference checks, and other assessments before setting out for Antarctica. The alleged assault came amid "a dispute over a task the team leader wanted the team to do, a weather dependent task that required a schedule change," a government spokesperson tells the BBC. "I remain deeply concerned about my own safety, constantly wondering if I might become the next victim," one team member wrote in an email, describing an "environment of fear and intimidation," per the Guardian.

The ministry "immediately activated the response plan in order to mediate and restore relations at the base," according to a statement. The alleged perpetrator "willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, has shown remorse and is willingly cooperative to follow any interventions that are recommended," the statement adds, per the BBC. The male team member has also written a formal apology to the victim, the ministry says, adding it's in constant contact with the team "to find solutions and (a) sustainable way forward for the wellbeing of the team members" while a full investigation is conducted. "The department will act accordingly in relation to any wrong conduct against any official that has misconducted themselves," it says.