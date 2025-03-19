Analysts: Putin Didn't Give Up Much in Trump Call

A day after Vladimir Putin and President Trump spoke by phone, analysts are skeptical that Putin offered much in the way of concessions toward a ceasefire. In fact, the Russian leader "conceded little," writes Paul Sonne in a New York Times analysis, arguing that much of what Putin agreed to were actually Russian objectives. More:



The deal: The 30-day stoppage to attacks on energy infrastructure is "the least costly partial ceasefire for Russia to agree to," regional expert Jon Richardson writes at the Conversation. Some 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has reportedly already been destroyed, while Kyiv's attacks are "threatening one of the main funding sources of Moscow's war effort."