World's Ugliest Animal Gets Its Most 'Glorious Moment'

Psychrolutes marcidus—you've come a long way, baby. The blobfish, a slow-moving, slimy-looking sea creature once deemed the ugliest animal in the world, has just experienced the ultimate redemption arc, ascending the species ladder to be voted New Zealand's favorite fish, reports NBC News . "Mr. Blobby," as it's been nicknamed, drew 1,300 ballots out of more than 5,500 in the competition hosted by the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust, an environmental nonprofit that raises awareness of marine life and their environments off the island nation's coast.

At first it looked like the endangered orange roughy was going to win, but the vulnerable blobfish—which lives in the waters off of New Zealand, Australia, and Tasmania and is said to live to up to 130 years old—took a late lead and came out on top, by almost 300 votes. CNN cites a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration description of the odd swimmer, which calls the blobfish akin to a "big, blobby tadpole—just a mass of pale, jellylike flesh with puffy, loose skin, a big nose, and beady, staring eyes" (check it out a little closer here). The Guardian notes that the blobfish lacks a swim bladder, full skeleton, or muscles, made up instead of low-density gelatinous tissue that helps it float.

Interestingly, blobfish look more normal when they're cruising near the seabed at depths of up to 4,000 feet, where ocean pressure helps maintain their shape. It's only when they're brought to the surface, where that pressure vanishes, that they suddenly collapse into a blobby mess, resembling a "failed medical experiment," a rep from the nonprofit tells the Guardian. So what helped tip the scales for this mushy victor? NBC notes that, in the final week of the contest, two radio DJs got behind Mr. Blobby and implored their listeners to cast votes in that direction. "We and the people of New Zealand had had enough of other fish getting all the headlines," they joked, adding that the blobfish "has been bullied his whole life." They call its victory "a glorious moment."