FBI Has a New Tesla Task Force

The FBI has a new task force that's going after vandals targeting Teslas in the wake of CEO Elon Musk's DOGE-related moves. As CNN reports, the bureau announced Monday that it will collaborate with the ATF in an effort to stem the attacks on Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and just random vehicles in what Attorney General Pam Bondi has termed "domestic terrorism." FBI Director Kash Patel echoed that sentiment Monday, saying, "This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice."

The FBI has fielded 48 reports of Tesla-related vandalism this month alone, reports the New York Post. The new task force consists of 10 members from the ATF and the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, and it's looking into an anarchist blog, along with a "Tesla Takedown" protest scheduled for Saturday that's hoping to draw in protesters at 500 different locations. Three people have been arrested thus far in the attacks, and Bondi has said that offenders can face up to 20 years in prison. (Tesla shareholders got some good news Monday.)