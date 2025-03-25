Gabbard: Nothing in Signal Chat Was Classified

Two of the nation's top intelligence officials were grilled on Tuesday in the Senate over the gaffe with a Signal group chat on war plans. The big friction pitted Democratic senators against Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, and CIA chief John Ratcliffe, both of whom participated in the group text—one in which a journalist was accidentally looped in.

Both insisted that no classified information was discussed in the group chat, reports the Washington Post.

"Senator, I'll reiterate that there was no classified material that was shared," Gabbard said at one point to Sen. Mark Warner, per the Hill. To which he replied, "If there was no classified material, share it with the committee. You can't have it both ways."

Warner condemned the "sloppy" breach, but GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana downplayed the seriousness, saying, "I don't think most Americans care one way or another," per the New York Times. "I don't think there is concern about war plans being discussed on a Signal group chat."