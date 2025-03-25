Politics / Signal breach Gabbard: Nothing in Signal Chat Was Classified Then turn over the transcripts, demands Democratic Sen. Mark Warner By John Johnson Posted Mar 25, 2025 1:00 PM CDT Copied Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, joined at right by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, answers questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Two of the nation's top intelligence officials were grilled on Tuesday in the Senate over the gaffe with a Signal group chat on war plans. The big friction pitted Democratic senators against Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, and CIA chief John Ratcliffe, both of whom participated in the group text—one in which a journalist was accidentally looped in. Both insisted that no classified information was discussed in the group chat, reports the Washington Post. "Senator, I'll reiterate that there was no classified material that was shared," Gabbard said at one point to Sen. Mark Warner, per the Hill. To which he replied, "If there was no classified material, share it with the committee. You can't have it both ways." Warner condemned the "sloppy" breach, but GOP Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana downplayed the seriousness, saying, "I don't think most Americans care one way or another," per the New York Times. "I don't think there is concern about war plans being discussed on a Signal group chat." At one point, Gabbard seemed to backtrack a bit in regard to classified info, saying she would defer to the defense chief and the National Security Council on whether certain details about the pending attack on Houthis should have been classified. "You're the head of the intelligence community," replied Democratic Sen. Angus King, who seemed "baffled," per the Post. "You're supposed to know about classifications." Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden suggested defense secretary Pete Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz should resign. However, President Trump already has defended Waltz, who is getting most of the blame for the breach. (More Signal breach stories.) Report an error