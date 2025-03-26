Waltz: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

National security adviser Mike Waltz, who inadvertently added Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat discussing plans for strikes on Yemen, says he takes "full responsibility" for the Signal breach, but he's not sure exactly how it happened. "It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it," he told Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle in an interview Tuesday.
- Waltz went on to attack Goldberg, calling him "the bottom scum of journalists" and implying that he was somehow to blame for the breach. "I know him in the sense that he hates the president, but I don't text him," Waltz said. "He wasn't on my phone. And we're going to figure out how this happened." Waltz said he's not a conspiracy theorist, "but of all the people out there, somehow this guy who has lied about the president … he's the one that somehow gets on somebody's contact and then gets sucked into this group."
- President Trump blamed a Waltz staffer for the breach Tuesday, but Waltz told Ingraham that it wasn't a staffer's fault, the Washington Post reports. He said he meant to add somebody else to the group—he didn't disclose who—but the number for the contact was Goldberg's. "You got somebody else's number on someone else's contact. So, of course, I didn't see this loser in the group. It looks like someone else," Waltz said. "Whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is what we are trying to figure out."
- Waltz said he was consulting with Elon Musk, the Guardian reports. "We've got the best technical minds looking at how this happened," he said.
- Democrats have called for Waltz to be fired, but Trump said Tuesday that Waltz won't lose his job over the breach. He described Waltz as a "good man" who has "learned a lesson."
- "Attempts to disparage and discredit The Atlantic, our editor, and our reporting follow an obvious playbook by elected officials and others in power who are hostile to journalists and the First Amendment rights of all Americans," the magazine said in a statement after the Waltz interview aired, per ABC News. "Our journalists are continuing to fearlessly and independently report the truth in the public interest."
- In an interview the Atlantic published Monday, Goldberg said the episode is "very relatable," because everybody has sent a text or email to an unintended recipient, and it shows why government officials discussing sensitive issues shouldn't use Signal. "Until almost the very last minute, I could not believe that this was actually happening, that there could be a Mack-truck-size breach, that somehow, the editor in chief of the Atlantic was invited into a conversation with the intelligence agencies, secretaries, the national security adviser," he said. "Like most reporters, I've been a recipient of leaks. A leak is a totally different thing. That's a whistleblower trying to make complaints. This is just reckless."
(At a hearing Tuesday, two top intelligence officials who were part of the chat claimed that no classified information was shared
.)