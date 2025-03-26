Waltz: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

National security adviser Mike Waltz, who inadvertently added Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a group chat discussing plans for strikes on Yemen, says he takes "full responsibility" for the Signal breach, but he's not sure exactly how it happened. "It's embarrassing. We're going to get to the bottom of it," he told Laura Ingraham on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle in an interview Tuesday.

Waltz went on to attack Goldberg, calling him "the bottom scum of journalists" and implying that he was somehow to blame for the breach. "I know him in the sense that he hates the president, but I don't text him," Waltz said. "He wasn't on my phone. And we're going to figure out how this happened." Waltz said he's not a conspiracy theorist, "but of all the people out there, somehow this guy who has lied about the president … he's the one that somehow gets on somebody's contact and then gets sucked into this group."