Trump Stands By Top Official After Breach

It doesn't appear that any heads will roll on Tuesday after a major security breach came to light on Monday. In an interview with NBC News, President Trump defended national security adviser Michael Waltz, who has been taking flak from the left and right after a journalist was mistakenly added to a group text chat on the Signal platform about a pending military strike. "Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he's a good man," Trump said in the interview.

Trump said the inadvertent addition of Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic to the group chat about a strike on Houthi rebels had "no impact at all" on the subsequent military operation.

Asked about how the gaffe happened, the president said the fault lay with "one of Michael's people on the phone. A staffer had his number on there." He added that it was "the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one."