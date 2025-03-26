Boebert Fires Warning Shot Over Gulf of America Mockery

How many people will actually call the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" going forward, as per President Trump's wishes, remains unclear—but one GOP lawmaker has another big name change in mind that would hit closer to home. The Hill reports that Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert bristled Tuesday at a House Natural Resources Committee meeting over those who've mocked the commander in chief for attempting to rename the Gulf, and even threatened a bit of retaliation if the mockery doesn't stop.

"I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making fun of the Gulf of America, because next up may ... be the District of America that we're working on," Boebert noted, insinuating that the nation's capital itself could see a moniker shift. "So just, you know, keep the jokes at bay, and, you know, maybe we'll just stick to the Gulf of America for now," she said, per AL.com.

That outlet notes that Boebert's remarks came after Dem Rep. Val Hoyle asserted that Republicans were ignoring more "pressing issues" and instead turning their attention to a bill sponsored by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that would codify the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico into law. "Our trade wars ... are not being addressed, but we're renaming the Gulf of Mexico," Hoyle complained at the hearing. "I don't think that should be one of our priorities." (More Lauren Boebert stories.)