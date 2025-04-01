Ex-NFL Star Praises Wife for Staying Cool During Break-In

It wasn't the way Richard Sherman wanted to celebrate his birthday, but the fact that everyone is OK after an armed robbery at his residence over the weekend, all while his wife and kids were home, is certainly a gift. Per Reuters , the retired NFL cornerback posted stills and video from security footage on Monday on social media, showing three masked men carrying what appeared to be firearms as they busted through a window in Sherman's Seattle-area home late Saturday into Sunday, which was his 37th birthday. "Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe," he wrote on X .

Ashley Moss, Sherman's wife, said she was home at the time with her cousin and five kids, including her own children, per KING 5. Moss says her cousin's 9-year-old and 11-year-old were held at gunpoint. "The kids and I are physically ok," Moss wrote in an Instagram story. "Very shaken up ... Waking up to [intruders] outside your bedroom with a gun is something no one should ever have to experience." Moss also threw out a warning to the suspects. "They tried the wrong people!" she wrote online. "We WILL find you!" That sentiment was echoed by her husband, who's now asking the public for help in IDing the perpetrators.

The incident follows a series of break-ins at the homes of big-name pro athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Officials say those crimes were carried out by "multiple South American gangs," per USA Today. Seven Chilean men have been charged so far. An investigation led by the King County Sheriff's Office for Sherman's case is underway. It's not clear if Sherman himself was in the house at the time of the break-in. (More Richard Sherman stories.)