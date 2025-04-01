Some Lawmakers Want Whole Milk in Schools Again

In a revival of a nutritional debate, lawmakers and health experts are reconsidering the question of whether whole and 2% milk belongs in school cafeterias. Those types were yanked in 2012 as part of an effort to combat childhood obesity by slashing the amount of saturated fat and calories kids consumed. But federal lawmakers have revived bipartisan bills to permit these milk varieties once more, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeling the federal guidelines "antiquated." Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, a co-sponsor of one bill, framed it like so: "Kids need wholesome, nourishing food to grow strong and stay healthy, and whole milk is packed with the nutrients they need."

Those in favor of reviving the milk varieties point to studies that suggest whole milk might reduce obesity risk, including a 2020 review that showed a 40% lower risk for kids consuming whole milk, though causation wasn't established. Others argue some kids dislike the taste and forego milk altogether, depriving them of the nutrients it contains; Lancaster Farming notes that nutritionally, whole and skim milk are the same, with the exception of the fat content. Indeed, dairy industry proponents say milk consumption in school programs has dropped since the change was made. Others take issue with the fact that current USDA guidelines allow flavored low-fat milk, like chocolate milk, which contains added sugars, reports the AP.

The USDA and Department of Health and Human Services are set to revise the 2025-2030 dietary guidelines this year, but an expert panel who reviewed the milk question has recommended no change to the policy. Panel member Deanna Hoelscher from the University of Texas said there is research showing that the Obama-era changes made to the federal nutrition program in general have slowed the increase in obesity among kids and teens. "We didn't find enough definitive evidence to change a policy that's been in place that has shown good outcomes to date," she said.

story continues below

The 17,000-member nonprofit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine was more assertive in denouncing what it calls "dangerous" legislation. "This bill might improve the dairy industry's sales, but it's doing so at the expense of children's health," says President Dr. Neal Barnard. "Congress should be putting less saturated fat on school lunch trays, not more, and it can do that by making it easier for students to access nondairy beverages and plant-based entrees." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)