Israel Reveals a Strategy Change: Hold 'Large Areas' of Gaza

Hamas has said the release of its remaining Israeli hostages won't happen until Israel fully withdraws from Gaza. Israel looks to be moving in the other direction. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday announced it would expand its military offensive "to crush and clean the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure" and carry out the "seizure of large areas to be added to Israel's security zones" in Gaza. Those zones include areas along the Egypt and Israel borders; the Guardian cites the Israeli rights group Gisha as saying Israel currently holds roughly 24 square miles, or about 17%, of Gaza. More: