Thanks to Tariffs, Volkswagen Adding 'Import Fees'

In the wake of President Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, Volkswagen is adding a new fee to its vehicles. The German automaker told its dealers that later this month, an import fee will be added to the price of cars sold in the United States. The New York Times calls it "one of the first and clearest examples" of how automakers will deal with Trump's 25% tariffs on imports of cars, which took effect Thursday, and auto parts, which will take effect next month. VW also told dealers it has stopped rail shipments of cars to the US from Mexico for now, and will temporarily hold cars arriving from Europe at port, the Wall Street Journal reports.