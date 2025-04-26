Amid Tariffs, Thrift Shops Could See a Boom

Stores selling secondhand clothes, shoes, and accessories are poised to benefit from President Trump's trade war, even as businesses the world over race to avert potential damage, per industry experts. The Yale University Budget Lab last week estimated short-term consumer price increases of 65% for clothes and 87% for leather goods, noting that US tariffs "disproportionately affect" those goods. In turn, such price hikes may drive cost-conscious shoppers to online resale sites, consignment boutiques, and thrift stores in search of bargains or a way to turn their wardrobes into cash, per the AP. More:



Expert take: "Resale is going to grow in a market that is declining," said Circana's Kristen Classi-Zummo, an apparel industry analyst. "What I think is going to continue to win in this chaotic environment are channels that bring value."