After 'Rowdy' Meeting, Town Drops Plan to Axe Police Force

A small Virginia town narrowly kept its police force two weeks after leaders tried to cut it to save millions. The Purcellville town council reversed its decision to eliminate the local police department after a public backlash, Fox News reports. On Tuesday, council members voted to fund the police force at $3.2 million for 2026. Two weeks prior, the council had voted to disband the police force to save more than $3 million amid a $50 million town deficit following the construction of a wastewater treatment facility. The proposal would have shifted law enforcement duties to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The decision to fund the police department was made during a town meeting that DC News Now describes as "long, chaotic, and rowdy." None of the 48 speakers supported getting rid of the police department. "I've never felt unsafe in this town, but it's more than just that," said Sarah Morgan, one of the town's 9,000 residents. "They're a pillar of the community." The vote was 5-0, with Mayor Christopher Bertaut abstaining. " Vice Mayor Ben Nett, who was fired from the Purcellville Police Department days before he voted to eliminate it, was not present. Officials say he was under internal investigation at the department.

Nett is also facing a criminal investigation for possibly violating conflict of interest laws. "This appears to be a retaliation against the police department for his termination as well as a blatant conflict of interest," Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson wrote in an opinion outlining the allegations, per DC News Now. Before the meeting, Sheriff Mike Chapman of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the town had not initiated the process of having the sheriff's office cover the town or even discussed the matter with the office, NBC Washington reports. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)