Bad Idea: Bringing Jell-O Shots to a 5th-Graders' Party

A mother in Texas has been arrested after allegedly taking alcoholic Jell-O shots to her fifth-grader's school Christmas party. Fifteen students consumed the holiday-themed shots, which were laid out on a table with other treats at Jones Elementary School in Tyler on Dec. 20, and nearly all reported "having stomach aches and headaches," according to an arrest affidavit, per People . One student told police he vomited twice at school that day. Another student said he had six Jell-O shots, got dizzy and fell down, and "felt like he could not get back on his feet," the affidavit said, per NBC News .

Teresa Isabel Bernal, 33, had purchased the Jell-O from a home-based business she found through Facebook. She told a Tyler Independent School District police officer that she only learned they contained alcohol after children consumed them, per the affidavit. "In my opinion, there is no way Bernal could have missed the fact that the Jell-O shots ... contained drinking alcohol," the officer wrote, noting the business that sold the shots had a disclaimer stating they contained vodka. The owner of the business claimed Bernal had ordered alcoholic shots on purpose, the affidavit states, per KLTV.

Nearly all the shots were gone by the time school staff realized the issue. Some teachers told police they "found it odd" that a parent would bring Jell-O shots to a class party but "trusted" that Bernal, an involved parent-volunteer at the school, wouldn't introduce "anything harmful," per Fox News. Booked into the Smith County Jail on April 21 before posting $75,000 bond, Bernal is charged with one felony count of injury to a child. The school district said she has not been allowed back on the school campus since the event.