RuPaul's Drag Race Star Jiggly Caliente Dies

She'd been hospitalized for a leg amputation, family says
Posted Apr 28, 2025 12:18 PM CDT
RuPaul's Drag Race Star Jiggly Caliente Dies
Jiggly Caliente from the cast of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6" visits the Empire State Building on June 24, 2021, in New York.   (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, file)

Jiggly Caliente, the dynamic drag performer who brought her vibrant presence to RuPaul's Drag Race, has died at 44. Bianca Castro-Arabejo, better known by her stage name, died Sunday, days after she was hospitalized for a severe infection and leg amputation surgery, her family said, per the AP. She was a contestant on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and later competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars. She then became a judge on Drag Race Philippines in 2022. She'd been scheduled to appear on the upcoming season before withdrawing for health reasons.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world," said the family statement. The official social media account for RuPaul's Drag Race posted on X that her "talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always." Castro-Arabejo, who was born in the Philippines and immigrated to New York, had been performing in drag for about 20 years. She came out as transgender in 2016. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X