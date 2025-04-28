RuPaul's Drag Race Star Jiggly Caliente Dies

Jiggly Caliente, the dynamic drag performer who brought her vibrant presence to RuPaul's Drag Race, has died at 44. Bianca Castro-Arabejo, better known by her stage name, died Sunday, days after she was hospitalized for a severe infection and leg amputation surgery, her family said, per the AP . She was a contestant on the fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race and later competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars. She then became a judge on Drag Race Philippines in 2022. She'd been scheduled to appear on the upcoming season before withdrawing for health reasons.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world," said the family statement. The official social media account for RuPaul's Drag Race posted on X that her "talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always." Castro-Arabejo, who was born in the Philippines and immigrated to New York, had been performing in drag for about 20 years. She came out as transgender in 2016. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)