Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Boat Hits Ferry

A ferry packed with more than 40 people was struck by a boat near a bridge in Clearwater, Florida, Sunday night, leaving one dead, multiple others injured, and authorities searching for answers. The boat fled the scene after crashing into the ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, the AP reports. The Clearwater Police Department posted on X that the collision has been classified a "mass casualty incident" by Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department due to the number of injured. Two of the injuries were classified as serious, Fox News reports.

After the crash, the ferry came to rest on a sandbar just south of the bridge, and all passengers were removed. Authorities did not immediately disclose information regarding the boat that hit the ferry, or the exact number of people hurt. "All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured," the police department said. The US Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will investigate. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)