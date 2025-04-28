World / North Korea For First Time, North Korea Confirms Its Troops Are in Russia Pyongyang did not confirm how many have been sent By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Apr 28, 2025 1:30 AM CDT Copied Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of a new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 19, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) North Korea confirmed Monday for the first time that it sent troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine, saying the deployment was meant to help Russia regain its Kursk region that Ukrainian forces seized in a surprise incursion last year, the AP reports. US, South Korean, and Ukraine intelligence officials have said North Korea dispatched about 10,000 to 12,000 troops to Russia last fall in its first participation in a major armed conflict since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. But North Korea hadn't confirmed or denied its reported troop deployments to Russia until Monday. The North Korean announcement came two days after Russia said its troops have fully reclaimed the Kursk region. Ukrainian officials denied the claim. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided to send combat troops to Russia under a mutual defense treaty signed by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2024, the North's Central Military Commission said in a statement carried by state media. The treaty—considered the two countries' biggest defense agreement since the end of the Cold War—requires both nations to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. The statement cited Kim as saying the deployment was meant to "annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area in cooperation with the Russian armed forces." (US President Trump says he's not so sure Putin actually wants to end the war.) Report an error