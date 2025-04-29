7-Year-Old Takes His Little Sister for a 10-Mile Joyride

The Deseret News reports on the latest news out of South Ogden, Utah, with one succinct sentence: "A 7-year-old took a car for a joyride." Police there say they received a call on Sunday morning about a vehicle not staying in its lane, and when they finally tracked down the car, they found the young boy behind the wheel, along with another child. KUTV reports that the second child who made the 10-mile drive with him from their home in neighboring Davis County was his 5-year-old sister; it seems big brother had convinced her they should go to McDonald's.
Cops say they weren't able to pull over the boy at first (they say he wouldn't stop), but because they were concerned about his driving ability, they opted not to chase him. The vehicle with the children still inside was found about three miles from where police initially spotted it after it hit a parking strip and was forced to stop. "This is a really high-traffic area for a little kid to be driving," says a worker at a barbershop near where the children were finally found.
Thankfully, no one was injured, though the family car the kids were in sustained some minor damage, police say. "Due to the driver's age, no charges are being pursued, and the identities of the individuals involved will not be released," Ogden police say in a statement, per KSL
. The siblings' mom, meanwhile, says that although she was "baffled, confused, [and] panicked" by the incident, she's glad that her kids are safe.
(More joyride
stories.)