7-Year-Old Takes His Little Sister for a 10-Mile Joyride

The Deseret News reports on the latest news out of South Ogden, Utah, with one succinct sentence: "A 7-year-old took a car for a joyride." Police there say they received a call on Sunday morning about a vehicle not staying in its lane, and when they finally tracked down the car, they found the young boy behind the wheel, along with another child. KUTV reports that the second child who made the 10-mile drive with him from their home in neighboring Davis County was his 5-year-old sister; it seems big brother had convinced her they should go to McDonald's.