Platforms Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Flagged Revenge Porn

A bill targeting revenge porn and "deepfake" nudes, supported by first lady Melania Trump, passed the House in a 409-2 vote on Monday after unanimously passing the Senate in February and is now expected to receive the president's signature. What you need to know about the bipartisan Take It Down Act:



The bill makes it a federal crime to publish real or fake nonconsensual intimate imagery (NCII), including videos, of any person and requires online platforms to remove such imagery within 48 hours of a reported violation, per the Washington Post. The issue: NCII is "often used to harass, intimidate, or embarrass young women and teens," who've "described their efforts to get nonconsensual nudes scrubbed from the internet as a nightmarish game of whack-a-mole," per the Post.