May Day Protests Kick Off: 'Everybody Is Under Attack'

From worker rights rallies to marches for social justice, activists around the globe kicked off May Day demonstrations on Thursday, with thousands expected at demonstrations from Tokyo to Chicago. In some countries, it's a public holiday honoring labor, but activists planning marches in the US say much of their message is about fighting back against President Trump's policies targeting immigrants, federal workers, and diversity programs, per the AP. Fear sowed by the Trump administration is expected to keep some immigrants home. "Everybody is under attack right now," said Jorge Mujica, a labor leader from Chicago. More: