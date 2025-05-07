Conclave to Choose a New Pope Is About to Begin

At 10:15am ET, Catholic cardinals will make their way to the Sistine Chapel—and won't re-enter the world until there is a new pope, reports NBC News . The conclave to select the next pope following the death of Pope Francis in April at age 88 involves 133 cardinals representing over 70 countries, making this one of the most geographically diverse groups to ever participate. All electors are under 80, and they must remain secluded (they'll sleep in the Vatican guesthouse) until a new pope is chosen to lead the 1.4 billion-member Roman Catholic Church.

The cardinals first attended a final pre-conclave Mass at St. Peter's Basilica led by Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, reports the AP. Battista Re, who is 91, presided over Francis' recent funeral, and the Guardian excerpts from his homily, "seen as a guiding message" for the cardinals. Battista Re called upon the Holy Spirit to guide them in their choice for the pope "whom the church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history." He told them to forgo "all personal considerations" and demonstrate love, "the only force capable of changing the world." He called upon them to "maintain the unity of the church," not through "uniformity" but their "communion in diversity."

Once inside, cardinals will vote using paper ballots, with a two-thirds majority—89 votes—required to elect the new pontiff. After each voting round, ballots are burned: black smoke means no decision while white signals a new pope has been selected. Catholic News Agency reports the new pope will make his debut from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. The senior cardinal deacon will say "Habemus papam!" ("We have a pope!") and the pope's chosen name; the newly elected pope will then appear and bless the city and the world ("urbi et orbi"). There is no fixed deadline, but recent elections have wrapped up within days. The BBC reports the first vote should occur Wednesday night. (After the conclave, watch for the new pope's name.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)