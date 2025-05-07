After Taliban Killed Man Exposed in Documentary, His Widow Sues

An Emmy-winning National Geographic documentary about Afghanistan's final days under US occupation is now at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit, after a featured Afghan was identified by the Taliban and killed. The widow of the man who appeared in Retrograde has filed her complaint against the film's creators and distributors, including Disney, National Geographic, and Hulu. The suit alleges the filmmakers ignored repeated warnings about safety risks to individuals featured in the film, leading to the exposure and subsequent death of Omar Khan, a 25-year-old mine-clearer who assisted US forces.
- What happened: Khan's identity was publicly revealed in the documentary, which chronicled the last months of the US war in Afghanistan and aired in late 2022, reports NBC News. Khan, who was nicknamed "Justin Bieber" for his physical attractiveness, was reportedly seized by the Taliban after a TikTok video circulated scenes from the film. He was held and tortured for more than two weeks before dying of his injuries in April 2023.
- The complaint: According to the lawsuit and two former Green Berets, close-up images of Khan were used in the documentary despite warnings from military personnel about potential reprisals. National Geographic stated previously that it removed the film from its platforms out of caution following inquiries from the Washington Post. The film's director, Matthew Heineman, and producer Caitlin McNally said they didn't recall receiving specific safety warnings, but they called Khan's death tragic.
- 'The tip of the tip': Khan was part of a specialized Afghan unit tasked with disabling IEDs and was lauded by a former Green Beret as "the tip of the tip" in terms of bravery and contributions. The lawsuit highlights concerns for other Afghans still at risk after being featured in the film, with many facing visa delays and ongoing threats from the Taliban.
- Aftermath: A soldier who worked with the Afghan mine-clearers started a petition last year to "insist that the US government fulfills America's promise and [provides] safe haven to our Afghan allies." The widow's case is now proceeding in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filmmakers and companies involved didn't immediately comment.
