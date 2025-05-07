After Taliban Killed Man Exposed in Documentary, His Widow Sues

An Emmy-winning National Geographic documentary about Afghanistan's final days under US occupation is now at the center of a wrongful death lawsuit, after a featured Afghan was identified by the Taliban and killed. The widow of the man who appeared in Retrograde has filed her complaint against the film's creators and distributors, including Disney, National Geographic, and Hulu. The suit alleges the filmmakers ignored repeated warnings about safety risks to individuals featured in the film, leading to the exposure and subsequent death of Omar Khan, a 25-year-old mine-clearer who assisted US forces.

What happened: Khan's identity was publicly revealed in the documentary, which chronicled the last months of the US war in Afghanistan and aired in late 2022, reports NBC News. Khan, who was nicknamed "Justin Bieber" for his physical attractiveness, was reportedly seized by the Taliban after a TikTok video circulated scenes from the film. He was held and tortured for more than two weeks before dying of his injuries in April 2023.