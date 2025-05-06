After the Conclave, Watch for the New Pope's Name

Some 135 cardinals will enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday to presumably elevate one of their own to the papacy. When the white smoke blows, signaling the election of a new pope, the world will watch not only the man who emerges in his new white cassock, but also the name he picks. Jorge Mario Bergoglio sent a strong signal in 2013 in his choice of Francis, for St. Francis of Assisi, who took care of the poor and animals and had little place in his life for wealth, reports Reuters. "In the deepest recesses of their mind, when they start the conclave, everyone will walk in there with a name in their head," says Natalia Imperatori-Lee, religious studies chair at Manhattan University. A little history of the names popes have chosen, the meaning behind them, and what the new pope's name might indicate about his papacy, via the AP: