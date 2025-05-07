A 'Striking' Possibility: US May Next Send Migrants to Libya

The Trump administration may be preparing to send migrants to Libya on US military planes, unnamed US officials tells Reuters and the New York Times . Two officials Reuters spoke with said the flights could occur as soon as Wednesday; no details regarding the possible number of migrants or their nationalities were shared. CBS News , which reports the same by way of its sources, adds that it's unclear whether anyone deported to Libya would be detained by authorities there upon arrival.

A rep for the State Department was tight-lipped, telling Reuters, "We do not discuss the details of our diplomatic communications with other governments." But both groups that control Libya—the Government of National Unity in the west and Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army in the east—denied that any such deportation deals had been made or would be made. Should deportees be sent to Libya, it would be a "striking" move, per the Times. The paper explains that due to the number of migrants who pass through the country en route to Europe, Libya has numerous detention centers that have been pilloried by Amnesty International as "horrific" and "a hellscape" in a 2021 report.

The State Department itself backed up that assessment last year, saying migrants held in Libya are subjected to "harsh and life-threatening" conditions. The BBC adds that the State Department recommends Americans not travel to Libya due to crime, terrorism, and unrest. CBS reports that third-country nationals have already been sent to Costa Rica, Panama, and El Salvador; based on its sources and government documents, it reports US officials have spoken to Angola, Benin, Eswatini, Moldova, and Rwanda about also possibly accepting migrants who aren't their own. (More deportation stories.)