Fed Holds Key Rate Steady Despite Pressure From Trump

In a move that was widely expected—but is likely to draw more criticism from President Trump—the Federal Reserve held its key interest rate steady on Wednesday. The central bank kept the rate in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December. The Fed, unusually, said the risks of higher inflation and higher unemployment had both risen, the AP reports. This was the Fed's third meeting of Trump's second term. The president has slammed the Fed for not cutting rates, though few expected Fed chair Jerome Powell to bow to the pressure: The CME Group's FedWatch put the likelihood of rates remaining steady Wednesday at 97%, CBS News reports.

"Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further," the Fed said in a post-meeting statement, per CNBC. "The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen." Powell—criticized by Trump as "always TOO LATE AND WRONG"—has said the central bank wants to see how the effects of policies including tariffs play out before cutting rates, which could risk increasing inflation. "This is not going to be a cycle where the Fed pre-emptively cuts because there's a forecast of a slowdown. They're going to actually need to see it in the tangible data, in particular the labor market," Richard Clarida, Powell's former second-in-command, told the Wall Street Journal earlier this week. (More Federal Reserve stories.)