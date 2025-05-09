Pope Leo's Brother: Yeah, He Saw Conclave Before Conclave

When white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel, John Prevost turned on his television and called his niece, and they watched in awe as his brother's name, Robert Prevost, was announced as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. "She started screaming ... and I was in [a] moment of disbelief that this cannot be possible, because it's too far from what we thought would happen," John Prevost told the AP Thursday from his home in New Lenox, Illinois. Noting his "intense pride," he says, "It's quite an honor." But he also thinks "it's quite a responsibility, and I think it's going to lead to bigger and better things." More from Prevost from the AP and his interview with NBC Chicago: