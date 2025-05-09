Ahead of Talks, Trump Floats a Lower Tariff for China

Earlier this week, the US struck a deal with the UK on tariffs. Now, President Trump appears ready to strike another with China. "80% Tariff on China seems right!" Trump wrote Friday morning on Truth Social. He added that it would be up to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who plans to meet this weekend with Chinese officials in Switzerland, reports the Wall Street Journal. The figure of 80% would mark a pullback from the current 145% levy on Chinese goods, but it's still higher than analysts hoped—and it would "still pose serious hurdles to trade between the world's two largest economies," per the Journal.