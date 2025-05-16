Homeland Security Considers Reality Show for Citizenship

It's a reality show pitch with the potential for dicey politics. The Department of Homeland Security is considering taking part in a reality show in which immigrants compete for US citizenship, reports the Wall Street Journal . It's "in the very beginning stages of that vetting process," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin tells the newspaper, confirming an original report in the Daily Mail . The idea comes from writer and producer Rob Worsoff, best known for the Duck Dynasty reality show, and the Canadian native insists it's meant to celebrate, not exploit.

"This isn't The Hunger Games for immigrants," he tells the Journal. He envisions several contestants traveling around the country and competing in various competitions keyed to a particular state—log-rolling in Wisconsin, for example. At the end of the competition, the winner gets sworn in as an American citizen at the US Capitol. Losers do not get deported under his plan. "This is not, 'Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat out of the country."

McLaughlin of the DHS says she has spoken to Worsoff but didn't provide a sense of the likelihood of the show getting approved. Still, the Journal notes that DHS previously worked with the creators of To Catch a Smuggler for the National Geographic network. DHS chief Kristi Noem is known for high-profile photo ops in her new role, notes the Daily Beast, but McLaughlin denied the Daily Mail's assertion that she is backing the show. (More Department of Homeland Security stories.)