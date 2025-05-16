Administration Has New Line of Attack Against Harvard

The Trump administration has opened up a new line of attack against America's oldest university. The New York Times reports that the Justice Department notified Harvard University this week that it is using the False Claims Act to investigate whether its admissions process has been used to swindle the government. The Times notes that the act is typically used against government contractors, and using it to target Harvard is "highly unusual, reflecting the administration's increasingly aggressive tactics." Harvard could face an order to repay money to the government and be fined hundreds of millions of dollars, but the legal battles would likely drag on for years.

The Justice Department's letter to Harvard didn't detail how it might have violated the False Claims Act, but the university was ordered to produce numerous documents, along with any communications discussing Trump's orders against DEI programs. Harvard was also ordered to have an official testify under oath about admissions policies and how they changed after the 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action, the Times reports. Harvard spokesman Jonathan Swain called the investigation "yet another abusive and retaliatory action—the latest of many—that the administration has initiated against Harvard."

Jason Newton, another Harvard spokesman, tells the Boston Globe that Harvard made immediate changes after the 2023 ruling and employees who review admissions do not have access to applicants' self-reported race and ethnicity data. Earlier this week, the administration announced that another $450 million in Harvard funding had been cut, on top of more than $2 billion that had been frozen earlier. Harvard has frozen hiring and halted research, the Washington Post reports. Harvard President Alan Gerber is voluntarily taking a 25% pay cut in what the Harvard Crimson calls a largely symbolic "gesture toward sharing in the financial strain that has so far fallen most heavily on faculty and staff." (More Harvard University stories.)