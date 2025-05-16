There's One Very Lucky House-Flipper Near Chicago

The owner of a modest three-bedroom brick house in the Chicago suburb of Dolton had been trying to sell the property for $199,000 in recent weeks, only a year after he'd bought the Cape Cod home for $66,000 and tried to flip it. Now, the New York Times reports that Pawel Radzik has hit the "real estate jackpot" and is likely to take in much more than his original ask—because that humble Illinois abode happens to have been the childhood home of Robert Francis Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV .

"Own a sacred place of history" is how the ad for the home now reads on the site for Paramount Realty. The business was approached by Steve Budzik, the real estate broker trying to sell the home, after he realized he didn't know how to set the price for such a unique offering. "It's no longer a traditional sale," he tells the Times. "You're not selling real estate, you're selling much more than that." Paramount was also responsible for putting Donald Trump's former childhood home in Queens, New York, up for auction in 2017, bringing in $2.14 million for it—more than double the average price of similar homes in that area, per the Times.

What you'll get if you scoop up the now-pontiff's old digs is a much more modern domicile than the one the former Rob Prevost lived in. Radzik says he's renovated about four-fifths of the place, including a new kitchen, flooring, plumbing, and electrical, per the Chicago Tribune. Radzik first put the home up for $219,000 in January, then dropped it to $205,000 not long after, and finally $199,000 in February. The pope's parents sold the home in 1996 for $58,000.

Paramount is now auctioning the estate online, which Budzik says is "the best chance for selling it for top dollar and also getting the most amount of exposure." The reserve price for the auction is $250,000, which means any bids below that can be rejected by Radzik, though auctioneers are hoping for seven figures. Bidding will come to a close on June 18. "Within one week this is going to be the most famous home on the planet," Paramount CEO Misha Haghani tells the Times. "What the highest and best bid will be, or who it will be from, is anyone's guess." (More Pope Leo XIV stories.)