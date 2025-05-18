In US, 1 in 4 Kids Has Parent Struggling With Addiction

A new study in JAMA Pediatrics finds that nearly 19 million US children under the age of 18—about 1 in 4—live with at least one parent with a substance use disorder, a figure notably higher than earlier estimates that relied on older diagnostic criteria. This study used data from the 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, per NPR.

Of those 19 million kids, 7.6 million have a parent with a moderate or severe addiction, and 3.4 million live with a parent dealing with multiple substance-use disorders. Authors also found that more than 6 million children have a parent dealing with both a substance use disorder and a mental health condition.