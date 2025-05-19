Whataburger Customer Sues Over Onions on Burger

Man says incorrect order resulted in allergic reaction
Posted May 19, 2025 3:00 AM CDT
Whataburger by the Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas, is boarded up on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in preparation for Hurricane Harvey.   (Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

A Texas man who ordered his hamburger at Whataburger without onions, only to receive a burger with onions, is now suing the fast food chain after he says he experienced an allergic reaction. Demery Ardell Wilson says the July 2024 incident resulted in "serious personal injuries," and he is suing for an amount between $250,000 and $1 million, USA Today reports. Wilson also has a pending lawsuit against Sonic Drive-In for a nearly identical experience he says he had there in 2023, the Houston Chronicle reports. Both restaurant chains deny the allegations. (More Whataburger stories.)

