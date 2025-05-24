15-Year-Old Held in Homeless Man's Killing

Police in California have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shooting of a man staying at a homeless encampment in Long Beach. Police said they were called to the camp at a beach playground in November, where they found two men who had been shot. One recovered from his wounds at a hospital, while Frank Suggs, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Times reports. After being arrested in Long Beach, the boy is being held without bail at a juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

The victim's brother said Suggs lived with his wife and children until about eight years ago in Indiana, then became homeless while dealing with mental health and substance use issues, per the Long Beach Post. Anthony Suggs said that although he's pleased there's been an arrest, he's saddened by the suspect's age. "Now you have another family going to go through some stuff," he said. The teenager has not been charged, per KTTV, and investigators say they haven't determined a possible motive. Under California law, any trial would take place in juvenile court. The suspect could be imprisoned until age 25 if he's convicted of murder, per the Times.