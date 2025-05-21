SEAL Team 4 Members Punished for Racist Memes

Two members of Navy SEAL Team 4 are facing disciplinary action for racist conduct, and several of their platoon and team leaders are being disciplined for leadership failures, according to a defense official. The two enlisted team members are being punished for developing racist memes targeting a Black sailor in their platoon and circulating them in a group chat with other team members, according to the official, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to provide details of an ongoing investigation. The memes depicted the sailor as a slave, according to visuals viewed by the AP.