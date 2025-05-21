'Tush Push' Is Here to Stay

"Push On," the Philadelphia Eagles said in a post on X Wednesday after a proposal to ban the controversial "tush push" play narrowly failed to pass at the NFL's spring league meetings. The ban proposed by the Green Bay Packers needed the votes of 24 team owners to pass; sources tell ESPN the final vote was 22-10, with the Eagles, who came up with the play, among the 10 teams voting against a ban.

The play, also known as the "Brotherly Shove," involves the offense lining up players behind and around the quarterback who then push him forward into the defense. Critics say the play is both dull and dangerous—and it makes football look a lot more like rugby. "There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," Packers president Mark Murphy complained after the Eagles knocked his team out of the playoffs earlier this year. "I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the run."

CBS News reports that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie delivered a "passionate but fair" defense of the play at the spring meetings. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce also attended the meetings to push back against arguments that it is an injury risk—and against claims it led to his retirement in 2023. "I'll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I've got to do is run 80 tush pushes to play in the NFL," Kelce said on the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, per the AP. "I'll do that gladly. It'll be the easiest job in the world." (More NFL stories.)