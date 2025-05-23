Entertainment / Billy Joel Billy Joel Cancels All Shows, Reveals Diagnosis Singer, 76, says he has a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus, is recuperating By John Johnson Posted May 23, 2025 12:04 PM CDT Copied Billy Joel performs at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Matthew Horwood/PA via AP) Billy Joel revealed Friday that he is recovering from a brain disorder and canceled all of his upcoming shows, reports Billboard. Details: The 76-year-old said he's been diagnosed with "normal pressure hydrocephalus," which "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance." His statement on social media says he plans to return to the stage eventually. The Cleveland Clinic defines NPH as "a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It's often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull." This means all upcoming concerts are off, including shows this summer scheduled for places such as New York City; New Orleans; Toronto; DC; and Liverpool, England. Joel fell on stage in February and postponed shows the following month, notes People. (More Billy Joel stories.) Report an error